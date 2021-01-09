First case of COVID-19 variant confirmed in Texas

The first case of the COVID-19 mutation found in the United Kingdom is now in Texas.

A man from Harris County tested positive for the COVID-19 variant B. 1.1.7.

Health officials across the Valley said it's only a matter of time before somebody in the RGV tests is infected with the variant.

Hidalgo County Local Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said while the mutation might not make significant difference clinically, health officials are keeping a close eye on it.

"Some of the mutations and the virus are harmless," Melendez said. "With this one, it's more infectious. It was reported in England, they believe the virus will mutate more. That being said, there is no evidence of anyone knowing an increase of lethality or vaccine not working against it."

