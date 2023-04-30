First week of early voting wraps up in the Valley

The first week of early voting for the May elections wrapped up.

So far, in Hidalgo County, almost 6,000 people have voted early.

In Cameron County, Brownsville, the largest city in the Valley, have the mayor's race on the ballot along with 3 commissioner spots. So far, more than 4,200 people voted.

Over 1,700 people have voted over the past 2 days in the Port Isabel-San Benito navigation district, while almost 1,400 people have voted early for the Harlingen school board.

The last day for early voting is Tuesday, May 2 and Election Day is Saturday, May 6.