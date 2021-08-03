Fish Removal in Donna to Continue in Nearby Canal
DONNA – The fish removal at Donna Lake continues. EPA and U.S. Fish and Wildlife crews moved farther south to continue the removal.
Crews have been working to remove the fish since last week.
EPA Coordinator Mike Mcateer said crews have moved into the nearby canal.
“Now today, as of yesterday, we started in the canal the first four days. Last week were in the west reservoir, so now we move down to the lower West Main canal,” he said.
Mcateer said crews found fish with the highest concentration of PCBs near the syphon of the West Main canal.
He said as of Monday evening, 2,200 fish have been removed.
He said crews are expected to finish the fish removal process by the end of the week.
