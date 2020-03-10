FIU faces Rice in CUSA tourney

No. 12 seed Rice (15-16, 7-11) vs. No. 5 seed Florida International (18-13, 9-9)

Conference USA Conference Tourney First Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rice and Florida International are prepared to match up in the first round of the CUSA tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 11, when the Owls outshot Florida International from the field 52.9 percent to 46.8 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to a 92-78 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Florida International's scoring this season. For Rice, Robert Martin, Ako Adams and Josh Parrish have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Owls points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Drew Peterson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Rice field goals over the last three games. Peterson has accounted for 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 18-7 when they exceed 63 points. The Owls are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 15-7 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 5-0 when they shoot at least 78.3 percent from the foul line and 13-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Owls are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 10-16 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a collective unit has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among CUSA teams.

