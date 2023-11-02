Five suspects charged with attempted capital murder in connection to Hidalgo County standoff

A grand jury has indicted five of the seven suspects with attempted capital murder of a peace officer in connection to a standoff with Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies.

The standoff happened in June at the 700 block of Kennedy Street in San Juan. Hidalgo County deputies attempted to execute a narcotics search warrant at the residence.

According to court records, one of the suspects, Larry Palomo, was arraigned on October 30.

Palomo pleaded not guilty, and his pre-trial hearing is scheduled for December 4. He faces drug related charges, engaging in organized criminal activity and attempt capital murder of a peace officer.

Court records also show another suspect, Maria Isabel Bravo, waived her arraignment hearing and had a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

She faces drug related charges and engaging in organized criminal activity. Her next court date is scheduled for November 15.

The suspects are all charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, along with drug related charges.

Court records say the rest of the suspects have scheduled arraignment hearings in the upcoming weeks. A list of each suspect's scheduled arraignments is listed below.

Kayla Lara, arraignment scheduled for November 3. She faces the attempted capital murder charge.

Roberto Zavala, arraignment scheduled for November 6. He faces the attempted capital murder charge.

Gustavo Prieto, arraignment scheduled for November 8.

Daniel Lee Gonzalez, arraignment scheduled for November 15. He faces the attempted capital murder charge.

Luis Garcia Guerra, arraignment scheduled for January 3. He faces the attempted capital murder charge.