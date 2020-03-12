Fleeing Maduro, Venezuelans find nightmare in Trump's jails

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and GISELA SALOMON

Associated Press Writers

MIAMI (AP) - Venezuelans fleeing the socialist regime of Nicolás Maduro are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border in larger numbers only to encounter President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies. Their arrival is putting the Trump administration in a tight spot. Most have been jailed for extended periods or sent back to Mexico to languish in dangerous border towns while awaiting their immigration cases in the U.S. That’s despite proclamations from the Trump administration that it supports people fleeing brutal conditions under Maduro. Critics say while Trump works intensely to oust Maduro he’s done little to shield Venezuelans from his immigration policies.

