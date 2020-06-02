Floyd family to march in Texas as governor heads to Dallas

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - The family of George Floyd is expected to join a march in Houston as protests continue nationwide in response to his death and other police killings of black people. The march will begin Tuesday shortly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to lay out how the state plans to curb unrest and destruction has followed peaceful daytime demonstrations. Like many governors, Abbott has activated the national guard and sent state troopers to big cities to boost the presence of law enforcement. President Donald Trump has threatened to send in troops to American cities to “dominate the streets.”

