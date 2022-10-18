Food Bank of the RGV hosts fundraising event to help feed Valley families in need

Throughout the pandemic, the Food Bank of the RGV has played an important role in helping to feed thousands of needy Valley families.

With the holiday season approaching, the Food Bank of the RGV is needing the public's help to restock their shelves.

The Food Bank of the RGV is hosting an Empty Bowl Event Tuesday at the Bert Ogden Arena. They are celebrating 16 years of helping valley families fight hunger.

The Food Bank of the RGV provides thousands of meals to veterans, seniors and families.

Every dollar donated helps provide five nutritious meals.

This fundraiser event will end about 1:30 p.m. Monday, but if you’re unable to make it to the event, you can still donate to the Food Bank of the RGV and even volunteer.