Food Bank of the RGV hosts fundraising event to help feed Valley families in need
Throughout the pandemic, the Food Bank of the RGV has played an important role in helping to feed thousands of needy Valley families.
With the holiday season approaching, the Food Bank of the RGV is needing the public's help to restock their shelves.
The Food Bank of the RGV is hosting an Empty Bowl Event Tuesday at the Bert Ogden Arena. They are celebrating 16 years of helping valley families fight hunger.
The Food Bank of the RGV provides thousands of meals to veterans, seniors and families.
Every dollar donated helps provide five nutritious meals.
This fundraiser event will end about 1:30 p.m. Monday, but if you’re unable to make it to the event, you can still donate to the Food Bank of the RGV and even volunteer.
More News
News Video
-
District 15 race: De La Cruz attacks White House on border; Vallejo...
-
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 520 cases of COVID-19
-
Food Bank of the RGV hosts fundraising event to help feed Valley...
-
Estrello Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science...
-
Made in the 956: Valley woman gets accepted into White House Fellows...