Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event

Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need.

The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard.

They will also help with some sides like canned vegetables and boxes of mac and cheese.

The food drive will last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies last.

Those who plan to stop by the food drive, must bring an ID, proof of address and a face mask.

There is a maximum of two families per car and if you plan to carpool, make sure you have two separate proof of addresses.

The food bank also asks that your trunks be empty.

All cities from the Valley are welcome.