Food Bank RGV asking for donations

The RGV Food Bank is looking to re-stock its food supply after feeding a lot of people over the holidays.

On average, the food bank helps about 76,000 people every week, but that number grew by nearly 20,000 over the past couple of weeks.

Right now, the food bank is asking for donations from the community. They say their supply chain is being impacted from the big cold front that come through about two weeks ago.

Officials say if they do not get any donations or any more shipments soon, they will run out of food in just over a week.

"It goes back to your suppliers, your farmers, your ranchers, truck drivers not being able to transport product, not growing product, product got lost during different storms that are going on throughout the country," Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said. "A lot of the government loads that we normally receive through USDA have been canceled, and this is going on throughout the country."

The food bank is stocked with 690,000 pounds of food, that is about 30% less than the amount of food they had on hand every week last year.

The Food Bank RGV also accept monetary donations. More information on donating can be found online or by calling the food bank at 956-682-8101.