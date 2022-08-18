x

Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco

Thursday, August 18 2022

The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday.

Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. 

All cities are welcome. 

A picture ID and proof of address are requested. 

