Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco

The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday.

Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard.

All cities are welcome.

A picture ID and proof of address are requested.