Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV.
The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County.
City of Pharr
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last
- WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
- 300 turkeys will be distributed. One turkey per car.
City of Weslaco
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. through noon
- WHERE: Catholic War Veterans, located at 1501 N International Blvd. in Weslaco.
- 500 turkeys and sides will be distributed. One turkey per car.
City of Pharr
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 12 p.m. until supplies last
- WHERE: Food Bank RGV, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
- 300 turkeys will be given out at the drive-thru distribution. One turkey per car.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen church hosting community Thanksgiving
-
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
-
Thanksgiving meal costs on the rise
-
Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops
-
Police offering holiday-related patrol requests for homeowners going on vacation