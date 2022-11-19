Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Photo credit: MGN Online

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV.

The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County.

City of Pharr

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.

300 turkeys will be distributed. One turkey per car.

City of Weslaco

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. through noon

WHERE: Catholic War Veterans, located at 1501 N International Blvd. in Weslaco.

500 turkeys and sides will be distributed. One turkey per car.

