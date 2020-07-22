x

Food Bank RGV holds mobile food drive in Harlingen

By: John Paul Barajas

A mobile food drive in Harlingen is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The distribution will be held at the Harlingen Soccer Complex – an ID and proof of address will be required.

Additionally, there will be a limit of two families per vehicle.

