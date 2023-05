Food Bank RGV partnered with the city of Mission partners and HEB for storm relief distribution

The Food Bank RGV partnered with HEB and the city of Mission to serve water and ice to nearly 1,000 families on Sunday.

There will be another one distribution event on Monday morning in Pharr. It's from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Food Bank RGV location on North Cage Boulevard.