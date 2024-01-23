Food Bank RGV struggles to meet increase in demand

Food banks are facing an increase in demand even after the holiday season. A loss in benefits and inflation are putting a strain on their budget.

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley says they've seen a spike in demand since October.

Right now, they're asking the community for help to keep putting food on the table and end food insecurity in the Valley.

Beatrice Sepulveda and her husband, Ezequiel, are filling their shopping cart with much-needed groceries.

The retired couple from Pharr comes at least once a month to the Food Bank of the RGV. This is their fourth visit since last year.

"What we receive from social security, it's not enough sometimes, it's because the prices are pretty high," Ezequiel said.

A loss in government programs and record high inflation is making it harder for their dollars to stretch.

"We did have a spike in the number of individuals that are seeking emergency food here at the food bank," Food Bank RGV Director of Grants and Government Relations Omar Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says last year, the number of families they helped averaged around 76,000 a week, but around October, around 9,000 more people came asking for help.

"It could be inflation, it could be supply chain, it could be a variety of other issues, but we're mostly concerned with that number," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says right now the food bank doesn't have the budget to meet the demand, and they hope this isn't the new normal.

Families that need the extra help rely on the programs they offer.

For more information or to see how you can make a donation to the Food Bank of the RGV, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.