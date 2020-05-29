For abortion foes, Trump's allyship blunts 'Roe' revelation

By ELANA SCHOR and DAVID CRARY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Anti-abortion activists might seem to be dealt a blow from a new documentary that features Norma McCorvey admitting her conversion to their camp - after spending years as the face of abortion rights, “Jane Roe” of the historic 1973 Supreme Court case - came with payments. But the headline-making revelations McCorvey offered stand little chance of denting anti-abortion activists’ momentum in Washington, thanks to their close ties to President Donald Trump’s administration. Anti-abortion activists are largely dismissing McCorvey’s on-camera “deathbed confession” about the authenticity of her work on their behalf, pointing to the complexity of her personality and her beliefs.

