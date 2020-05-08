For candidates seeking attention, it's time to volunteer
By SARA BURNETT
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic put conventional campaigning on hold just as campaigns were ramping up. That's forced candidates to scrap plans, rewrite budgets and find new ways to connect with voters and show they are the right person to lead in a crisis no one anticipated. For some that means check-in calls to voters, food drives, distributing masks and other charitable acts have replaced the candidate coffees and campaign town halls. Not coincidentally, the activities can provide picture perfect moments for use on social media, putting candidates in the public eye at a time when it’s tough to get attention.
