For immigrants, marching with Black Lives Matter has risks

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Many immigrants feel solidarity with the Black Lives Movement and want to participate in ongoing national marches. But they face an added risk of ending up in immigration custody if they get arrested, even for protesting peacefully. Immigrant advocates say they've been fielding calls from people who want to march but are worried about how it will affect their immigration status. In Phoenix, several young immigrants were arrested at the beginning of the movement. Because the local jail allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to access its facilities, they wound up in immigration custody, including some who have protections through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.