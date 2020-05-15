For the second day in a row Hidalgo County reports eight additional cases of coronavirus

Hidalgo County announced for the second day in a row, eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 425.

The new cases involve an Edinburg woman in her 30s, a Mission man in his 40s, two residents from Weslaco, two residents from San Juan and two from McAllen, according to a news release from the county.

Officials say 11 people were released from isolation, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 253.

The county also reports 16 patients remain hospitalized, including three in intensive care units. Ten virus-related deaths have been reported.

According to the news release, 212 test results are pending.