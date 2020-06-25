Ford plays it safe with revamped F-150, focuses on interior
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) - Ford bet big on the top-selling vehicle in America six years ago by rolling out a radical new version of the F-Series pickup with a lighter aluminum body instead of steel. Now it’s time for another revamp, and Ford is playing it safe. On the outside, the truck changes little, and the internal combustion engines and transmissions remain the same. The biggest differences are a gas-electric hybrid version, internet connectivity, and a revamped interior that turns the truck into more of a rolling office or even a place to nap. There’s good reason for Ford to minimize changes. Since the 2014 revamp, the company has sold nearly 4.5 million of the trucks.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Long lines at coronavirus test locations force staff to turn people away
-
Milk distribution event to be held in Peñitas
-
CON MI GENTE: Roadside flea market in Edinburg
-
Grant program to be available for qualifying Hidalgo County small business-owners
-
Doctors warn 'pause' on visas may hinder the Valley's fight against COVID-19