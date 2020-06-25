x

Ford plays it safe with revamped F-150, focuses on interior

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Ford bet big on the top-selling vehicle in America six years ago by rolling out a radical new version of the F-Series pickup with a lighter aluminum body instead of steel. Now it’s time for another revamp, and Ford is playing it safe. On the outside, the truck changes little, and the internal combustion engines and transmissions remain the same. The biggest differences are a gas-electric hybrid version, internet connectivity, and a revamped interior that turns the truck into more of a rolling office or even a place to nap. There’s good reason for Ford to minimize changes. Since the 2014 revamp, the company has sold nearly 4.5 million of the trucks.

