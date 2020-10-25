Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded
MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Zeta has formed near Cuba, becoming the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County, Cameron County collect more in property tax revenue
-
Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, food truck operator grateful for the...
-
Residents of Edinburg apartment complex concerned about lack of electricity in common...
-
Event center reinvents itself as haunted house drive-through for Halloween
-
U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela runs for re-election against three challengers