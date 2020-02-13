x

Forensic Test Results on Bullet Could take 60 Days

CAMERON COUNTY - Results from forensic testing on a bullet that struck a child during celebratory gunfire could take 60 days to be released.
A child was hit shortly after midnight on New Year's day.
The bullet was removed from the child's back last Monday. It was sent to a state lab for forensic testing. 

