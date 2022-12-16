Former Brownsville children's museum employee charged with possession of child pornography sentenced to 7 years in prison

A former employee of the Children's Museum of Brownsville was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography.

Daniel Molstad was arrested in January and pled guilty to the charge in August after an investigation revealed his phone contained “multiple” images of child pornography, according to the criminal complaint against him.

Court records show that during an interview with federal agents at the museum, Molstad admitted to receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The Brownsville museum previously said authorities have assured them that no one in the museum was affected by the incident.

As part of his sentence, Molstad will not be allowed to possess or use a computer or any electronic device that stores data and media files unless his probation officer approves it. Molstad must also pay $6,000 in restitution.

Court records show Molstad will self-surrender on January 13, 2023, at the U.S. Marshal's Office in Brownsville to begin his sentence.