Former Edinburg children's hospital patient urging the community to take part in KRGV Cares Closet campaign

A former patient at the Edinburg children’s hospital is hoping to inspire others to give back.

Angel Quintanilla said he spent a lot of time at South Texas Health System Children’s hospital as a kid due to his cerebral palsy.

He said a surprise visit from strangers one December many years ago who gifted him toys changed his outlook on life.

Now, Quintanilla returns to the hospital every December with a truck full of toys to donate, and was excited to hear of the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

"When you do something out of kindness, even when it's hard, something that's hard is never really that hard when it's done with love," Quintanilla said.

As part of KRGV Cares Closet, monetary donations are being accepted to purchase toys, books, clothes and other items to provide to children staying at South Texas Health System Children’s hospital.

“I implore the community to please, open your hearts, and please donate to this beautiful little project they have here,” Quintanilla said. “Help these kids, because the kids are our future.”

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign is collecting monetary donations through Friday, May 17. As of Tuesday, May 14, the campaign has collected $2,967.76.

