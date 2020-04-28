Former Edinburg CISD Teacher Accused of Improper Relationship with Student

EDINBURG--A former teacher at Robert Vela High School is accused of having a relationship with a student.

Edinburg CISD police arrested Francisco Coronado Badillo Saturday. Edinburg CISD police chief Rick Perez said he was arraigned on the charges sexual assault and having an improper relationship between an educator and a student Saturday night. Both are second degree felonies.

Badillo resigned from the district last week. The victim was a student at Robert Vela High School.

The district released a statement to CHANNEL FIVE NEWS saying "The district does not comment on personnel matters or ongoing investigations."

