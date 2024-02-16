Former Edinburg councilman indicted on federal bribery charges

A former councilman with the city of Edinburg was indicted Friday on federal charges of bribery and racketeering, court records show.

Jorge “Coach” Salinas appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker Friday morning.

The indictment against Salinas accuses him of accepting over $20,000 in bribes between 2019 and 2020 in exchange for votes in favor of a contract for a business owned by an unnamed elected Edinburg official.

Salinas served as an Edinburg city councilman from 2017 to 2021.

Court records indicate he will be back in court Friday afternoon for a detention hearing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.