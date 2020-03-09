Former Elsa Parks and Recreation director charged with indecency with a child

ELSA — The Elsa Police Department on Saturday arrested former city Parks and Recreation Director Louis Segura.

Officers arrested Louis Segura, 41, of Elsa on the charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

"The suspect was identified by the 14-year-old victim as Louis Segura, who at the time was the director of Parks and Recreations (sic) for the City of Elsa," according to a statement released by the city. "Louis resigned his position with the city on March 4, 2020, before the police department was aware of the alleged offense."

City Attorney Gus Acevedo said the charge isn't related to Segura's work for the city.

KRGV-TV is withholding information about the allegation against Segura to preserve the anonymity of the person he's accused of assaulting.

Officers booked Segura at the Hidalgo County jail on Sunday. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.

Segura couldn't be reached for comment at phone numbers listed in court records.

Correction: Initial information released by the city was incorrect. Segura resigned from the city of Elsa; he was not fired. Segura was arrested on March 7, not March 8.