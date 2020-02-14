Former Hidalgo County bailiff pleads not guilty to drug charge

EDINBURG — A former Hidalgo County bailiff was back in court Tuesday. He’s facing drug charges.

Jose R. Hernandez went before a judge in the 464th state district court to enter a plea of not guilty. He was employed in Hidalgo County until his arrest in September. That’s when Pharr police checked his car parked against traffic.

Officials found three small bags of cocaine in his pants and he was also carrying a handgun without a license. Hernandez is being prosecuted for the drugs.

On Tuesday morning, he had his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea.

The drugs weighed under a gram, but it is classified as a state jail felony. A trial was set for late-March.

Correction: Jose R. Hernandez appeared in the 464th state district court for arraignment, not the 92nd state district court.