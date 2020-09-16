x

Former La Joya mayor and his daughter indicted on new fraud charges

2 hours 25 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 September 16, 2020 6:25 PM September 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Dave Hendricks
Former La Joya Mayor Jose A. "Fito" Salinas (left) on Feb. 13, 2020. (KRGV File Photo.)

A federal grand jury indicted former La Joya Mayor Jose A. “Fito” Salinas and his daughter on new charges Tuesday.

The indictment charged Jose A. “Fito” Salinas, 82, of La Joya and his daughter, Frances A. Salinas, 53, of San Antonio, with defrauding the La Joya Economic Development Corp.

Frances Salinas is also charged with defrauding the La Joya Housing Authority, where she served as interim executive director.

Attorneys for Fito Salinas and Frances Salinas couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, when the indictment became available to the public.

Fito Salinas and Frances Salinas had already been charged with defrauding the city of La Joya in separate schemes that involved the purchase of the mayor’s home and a public relations contract.

The new indictment accused them of participating in schemes to defraud the La Joya EDC and the local housing authority.

Frances Salinas and Fito Salinas are scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 24.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days