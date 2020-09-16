Former La Joya mayor and his daughter indicted on new fraud charges

Former La Joya Mayor Jose A. "Fito" Salinas (left) on Feb. 13, 2020. (KRGV File Photo.)

A federal grand jury indicted former La Joya Mayor Jose A. “Fito” Salinas and his daughter on new charges Tuesday.

The indictment charged Jose A. “Fito” Salinas, 82, of La Joya and his daughter, Frances A. Salinas, 53, of San Antonio, with defrauding the La Joya Economic Development Corp.

Frances Salinas is also charged with defrauding the La Joya Housing Authority, where she served as interim executive director.

Attorneys for Fito Salinas and Frances Salinas couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, when the indictment became available to the public.

Fito Salinas and Frances Salinas had already been charged with defrauding the city of La Joya in separate schemes that involved the purchase of the mayor’s home and a public relations contract.

The new indictment accused them of participating in schemes to defraud the La Joya EDC and the local housing authority.

Frances Salinas and Fito Salinas are scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 24.