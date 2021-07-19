Former La Joya mayor pleads guilty to wire fraud

A former mayor of the city of La Joya is facing the possibility of decades in prison.

Former La Joya Mayor Jose A. "Fito" Salinas pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud, according to court records.

Salinas was arrested last year on corruption charges. Records show Salinas' sentencing will be in September.

Last month, Salina's daughter, Frances Salinas De Leon, pleaded guilty for her role in defrauding the city's economic development corporation out of thousands of dollars.

Records show she will remain on bond pending her sentencing set for Aug. 31.

