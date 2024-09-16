Former Reynosa city councilwoman sentenced to 3 years for cocaine smuggling

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail

A former Reynosa city councilwoman was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison after she was caught with 93 pounds of cocaine at the Falfurrias checkpoint last year, federal court records indicate.

Denisse Ahumada-Martinez pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of a controlled substance as part of a plea deal in October, according to previous reports.

Ahumada-Martinez was originally arrested on June 10, 2023, when U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 93 pounds of cocaine hidden in her vehicle at the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a criminal complaint.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARREST HERE

The cocaine had an estimated street value of $900,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ahumada-Martinez drove the vehicle from Reynosa. Her initial federal drug charges were dismissed on June 15 due to a lack of probable cause. Court records show she was indicted on new drug charges on June 23.

A Reynosa city official told Channel 5 News Ahumada-Martinez was no longer on the council following her arrest.