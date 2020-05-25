x

Former US Rep. Allen West out of hospital after Texas crash

WACO, Texas (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida has been released from a Texas hospital after suffering a concussion, several fractured bones and cuts in a motorcycle crash. A post on his Facebook page said he was released Monday. West was driving back from a rally in Austin focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic when the accident occurred Saturday. West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas. West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013.

