Foul play suspected in connection to body found in Starr County
A decomposing body was found on Tuesday in Starr County.
The discovery was made around 10 a.m. on North Alvarez Road, according to Major Carlos Delgado of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is under investigation and foul play is suspected. Delgado said they’re not ruling out the possibility that the person may have been an immigrant who crossed the border.
Delgado said the body is heavily decomposed and the gender is unknown. Justice of the Peace of Precinct 7 Raul Vidal declared the person dead and ordered an autopsy.
The body was taken to Sanchez Funeral Home.
