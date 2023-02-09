Four dogs at risk of being euthanized at Harlingen humane society

Four dogs are at risk of being euthanized at the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Shelter at Harlingen.

The dogs are scheduled to be put down on Thursday at 4 p.m. if no one adopts or agrees to foster them.

The shelter is out of space, and a spokesperson for the humane society said these would be the first dogs euthanized at the shelter in more than two years.

Adoptions at the shelter are free right now. If anyone can help out, they are asked to call 956-425-7297 or message the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society on Facebook.