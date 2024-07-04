Four individuals arrested on illegal gambling charges in San Juan

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested four people in connection to an illegal gambling business in San Juan.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Sgt. Enrique Longoria, said investigators with the sheriff's office executed a search warrant on July 3 at 6 p.m. at the Quinta Ximena, located at the 4600 block of South Stewart Road, for illegal gambling.

Longoria said investigators found a total of 77 gambling machines, which were disabled, and an undetermined amount of U.S. currency.

Four employees were detained and then arrested. They were identified as 21-year-old Frida Sanchez, 21-year-old Fatima Hernandez, 33-year-old Jordi Alejandro Gonzalez and 47-year-old Fernando Arteaga.

Longoria said all four were charged with keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, gambling promotion and engaged in organized criminal activity.

Gonzalez was also charged with evading arrest on foot and resisting arrest, according to Longoria.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.