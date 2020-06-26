x

Four mayors in Hidalgo County request more local authority from governor

Mayors from four cities in Hidalgo County will ask Gov. Greg Abbott for more authority to make local rules.

The mayors from McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr and Mission made the request during a joint press conference on Friday. The request includes social gathering limits and additional face covering rules.

The local officials explained their next move would be to create uniform ordinance across the four cities — making it easier for the public to know what to expect.

