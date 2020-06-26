Four mayors in Hidalgo County request more local authority from governor
Mayors from four cities in Hidalgo County will ask Gov. Greg Abbott for more authority to make local rules.
The mayors from McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr and Mission made the request during a joint press conference on Friday. The request includes social gathering limits and additional face covering rules.
The local officials explained their next move would be to create uniform ordinance across the four cities — making it easier for the public to know what to expect.
Watch the video above for further details.
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island cancels 4th of July celebration
-
'Act like you have it': Cameron County officials stress residents to be...
-
Man charged with murder of Harlingen attorney who went missing in 2017
-
La Joya fires police chief, says he didn't meet city 'standards'
-
Four mayors in Hidalgo County request more local authority from governor