Four men indicted after illegally crossing the Rio Grande, falsely claimed to be minors

A federal grand jury indicted four men who were in the country illegally and falsely claimed to be minors, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Each of the charges against Fernando Antonio Flores-Galvez, 19, Jose Alfredo Sandoval-Hernandez, 23, Osmin Trochez-Miranda, 24, and Sergio Galindo Chun-Cucul, 23, indicate the men had illegally crossed the Rio Grande, the office stated in a news release.

The men are from Honduras and Guatemala and were arrested between April 21 and May 3, the news release stated.

“They… allegedly claimed to be minors so they could be released into United States,” according to the news release. “The charges further allege each man had used false documents with incorrect birth dates in an attempt to convince authorities they were under the age of 18.”

The four individuals are expected to make appearances before a magistrate judge in the near future. If convicted, each face up to five years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.