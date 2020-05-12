Free coronavirus testing to be made available in Cameron County

Last week, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced 18 different coronavirus test sites will be set up starting May 16 in La Feria.

In conjunction with the Department of State Health Services and state military department, several locations, such as San Pedro Catholic Church, commissioner precinct warehouses and other locations throughout Cameron County will host the testing sites.

In an email, Melissa Elizardi, the county’s public relations officer, says there will be no charge for residents to receive the test.

Any Cameron County resident interested in being tested, can register at txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

View all the dates and testing locations here.

Watch the video above for the full story.