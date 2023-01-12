x

Free food giveaway to be held for Valley veterans

There will be a free food giveaway for Valley veterans Thursday. 

It is going to be set up at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic on east Hackberry Avenue. 

The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

A VA identification card is required for those planning on attending.

