Free food giveaway to be held for Valley veterans
There will be a free food giveaway for Valley veterans Thursday.
It is going to be set up at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic on east Hackberry Avenue.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.
A VA identification card is required for those planning on attending.
