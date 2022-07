Free health clinics around the RGV

Happening Friday and throughout the rest of the week, a chance to get a free health check-up if you've been putting it off.

The annual training exercise operation border health preparedness kicks off Friday.

Five valley locations will be available for health care check-ups all week long.

All four counties with at least one clinic.

You'll be able to get medical exams, vaccines, sports physicals, vision, and dental exams.

All of these exams will be free of cost.