Free produce distribution to be held in La Joya

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 partnered up with the City of La Joya and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to host a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday.

The event will take place at La Joya Lion's Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or while supplies last.

There will be free fruits and vegetables.

Residents are asked to bring a picture ID and proof of address. Only two families per car are allowed, the car trunk must be empty and a face mask must be worn.