x

Friday 5 on 5: December 8th

2 years 7 months 5 days ago Friday, December 08 2017 Dec 8, 2017 December 08, 2017 10:24 PM December 08, 2017 in Sports

WESLACO - The Valley's first blast of winter weather provided the perfect backdrop for the first edition of Friday 5 on 5 for the basketball season.  Cold weather outside prompted hot hoops action from local tournament venues.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva leads the coverage with highlights and scores from across the area.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days