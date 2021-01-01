x

Friday 5 on 5: Playoffs

3 years 10 months 6 days ago Friday, February 24 2017 Feb 24, 2017 February 24, 2017 10:36 PM February 24, 2017 in Sports

HARLINGEN - The girls basketball season came to an end on Friday night in Laredo.  For the winning boys teams, next stop is the regional quarter-finals. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva recaps the basketball action in this edition of Friday 5 on 5.

