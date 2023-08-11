x

Friday, Aug. 11, 2023: Hot & windy with more triple digit temperatures

2 hours 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 11:30 AM August 11, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days