x

Friday, Jan. 12, 2023: Windy and cool temperatures

1 hour 17 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, January 12 2024 Jan 12, 2024 January 12, 2024 9:46 AM January 12, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days