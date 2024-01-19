x

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024: Breezy & cool with temperatures in the 60s

2 hours 35 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2024 Jan 19, 2024 January 19, 2024 1:17 PM January 19, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days