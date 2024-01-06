Friday, Jan. 5, 2024: Rain clearing, temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
New policy benefits construction of new international bridge in Brownsville
-
Farmers, water experts push for stricter water conservation across the Valley
-
Consumer Reports: Coats & car safety
-
Wife of San Benito cyclist killed by alleged distracted driver speaks out
-
Woman found dead in Edinburg home