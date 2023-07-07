x

Friday, July 7, 2023: Scattered showers and temperatures in the 90s

6 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, July 07 2023 Jul 7, 2023 July 07, 2023 10:40 AM July 07, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days