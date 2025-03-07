x

Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s

Friday, March 7, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
1 hour 24 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 10:20 AM March 07, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days