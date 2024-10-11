x

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
2 hours 43 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 October 11, 2024 10:37 AM October 11, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days